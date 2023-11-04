Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2,941.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

