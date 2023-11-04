Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $948,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,721 shares of company stock worth $17,505,635 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

