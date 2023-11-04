Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST stock opened at $560.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.