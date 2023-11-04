Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

