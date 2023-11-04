Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

