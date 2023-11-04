Bfsg LLC Sells 420 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

