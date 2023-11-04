The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

