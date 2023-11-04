Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 180.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $225.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

