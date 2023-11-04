Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

