Coastline Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $395.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

