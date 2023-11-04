Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

