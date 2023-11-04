New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.99 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

