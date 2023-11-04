Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.59 billion-$17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $218.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

