Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

