Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

