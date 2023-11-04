Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.