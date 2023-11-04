Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,655 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 512,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

