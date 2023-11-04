Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 512,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

