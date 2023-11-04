Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 245 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $367.97 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

