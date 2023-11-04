Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 690.1% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $502.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.57 and a 200-day moving average of $476.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

