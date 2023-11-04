Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

