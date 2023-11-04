Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $382.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.85 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

