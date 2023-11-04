Bfsg LLC Sells 215 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

