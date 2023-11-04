Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

