Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXP opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.96 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

