3,915 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 2.8 %

Xylem stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.