abrdn plc Buys Shares of 86,911 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.27% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

