Savant Capital LLC Acquires 284 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $61.75 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

