Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.28 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

