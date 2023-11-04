Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $117,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

