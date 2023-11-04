Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 121,227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,227 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

