Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.