Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NOW stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.02.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

