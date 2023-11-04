Versor Investments LP Sells 1,794 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $597.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $606.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

