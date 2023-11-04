W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

