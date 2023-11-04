Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after purchasing an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

