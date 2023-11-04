Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $132.77 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $132,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 102,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

