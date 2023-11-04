Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

