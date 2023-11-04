Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.