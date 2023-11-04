Bfsg LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

