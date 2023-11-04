Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $57,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

