Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $55,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

