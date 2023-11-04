Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

