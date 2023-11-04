Bfsg LLC Invests $993,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

