Bfsg LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

