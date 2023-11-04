iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

