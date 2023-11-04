Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

