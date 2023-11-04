Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,095.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,253.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

