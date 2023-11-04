Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

