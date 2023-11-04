Coastline Trust Co Sells 910 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.